Upson Mortality Rate Double State Average

The mortality rate in Upson county is double the state average.
As of noon on Wednesday, Upson county has reported 209 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 17 deaths, a mortality rate of 8.13%. The state has a total of 25,274 cases with 1,052 deaths, a statewide average mortality rate of 4.16%.
One factor in Upson’s higher death rate is the older population, Georgia’s 65 and over population is 9.6% while Upson county has 13.9% in the age bracket, a 45% increase above the state average.
The number of people age 65 and older with underlying health conditions is about 55.2% of the population and waiting too long to see a doctor can be deadly. The infection rate in Upson county has increased from 721.3 on April 24th to 795.37 today.
Another statistic that jumps off the daily report is the fact that with 17 deaths, Upson county has just 16 reported hospitalizations. Only one other county in the state has reported more deaths than patients hospitalized. This seems to indicate that those experiencing symptoms are not seeking medical attention and testing early enough.
Medicare covers the lab tests for COVID-19. You pay no out-of-pocket costs.
Medicare covers all medically necessary hospitalizations. This includes if you're diagnosed with COVID-19 and might otherwise have been discharged from the hospital after an inpatient stay, but instead you need to stay in the hospital under quarantine.
Practice good hygiene, social distancing and seek medical attention as soon as you notice any symptoms.
