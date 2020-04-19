Sunday, April 19, 2020

Severe Weather Update

The Sunday morning update shows we are now under a Moderate Risk (Level 4 of 5) for central GA. 

Strong tornadoes and strong winds will be the primary threats, with chances of hail as well. 

There is also a Flash Flood Watch out for the area, with totals of 2-5" possible.


