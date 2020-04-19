South Metro's News Leader
Sunday, April 19, 2020
Severe Weather Update
The Sunday morning update shows we are now under a
Moderate Risk (Level 4 of 5)
for central GA.
Strong tornadoes and strong winds will be the primary threats, with chances of hail as well.
There is also a Flash Flood Watch out for the area, with totals of 2-5" possible.
Posted by
Danny Bishop
at
11:51 AM
