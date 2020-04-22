Long-Term Care Facility COVID-19 Report

Providence Healthcare, 1011 South Green Street, Thomaston has 78 residents, the facility has reported 46 positive cases with 8 deaths and 21 staff members with a positive test.
Harborview Health Systems, 310 Avenue F, Thomaston has 90 residents, the facility has reported 24 positive cases with 10 deaths and 16 staff members with a positive test.
Brightmoor Health Care, 3235 Newnan Road, Griffin has 99 residents, the facility has reported 30 positive cases with 5 deaths and 11 staff members with a positive test.
Brightmoor Senior Living Personal Care Home, 3223 Newnan Road, Griffin has 53 residents, the only positive case reported is a staff member.
Westbury Medical Care and Rehab, 922 McDonough Road, Jackson has 151 residents, the facility has reported 48 positive cases with 6 deaths and 1 staff member with a positive test.
Note: The total deaths reported may include deaths not related to COVID-19.
