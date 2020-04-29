Wednesday COVID-19 Report

62% of the cases are in the age group of 18 to 59, 33% are in the 60 and over group.
Fulton county has the highest number of cases at 2,763, Dougherty county has the highest number of deaths with 120.
County
No. Cases
No. Deaths
Upson
209
17
Pike
39
2
Spalding
201
9
Lamar
35
2
Monroe
22
1
Butts
130
3
Meriwether
53
1
Talbot
22
1
Taylor
16
2
Crawford
15
0
Coweta
191
4
Fayette
171
9
Unknown
564
2
The Georgia Department of Health releases updated information daily at noon and 7 pm.
For the complete report, click HERE
No comments:
Post a Comment