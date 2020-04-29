Wednesday, April 29, 2020

Wednesday COVID-19 Report

The number of confirmed cases in Georgia currently is 25,274, the number of deaths reported is 1,052. There are 4,948 people hospitalized. The mortality rate is 4.16%.

62% of the cases are in the age group of 18 to 5933% are in the 60 and over group.

Fulton county has the highest number of cases at 2,763, Dougherty county has the highest number of deaths with 120.
County
No. Cases
No. Deaths
Upson
209
17
Pike
39
2
Spalding
201
9
Lamar
35
2
Monroe
22
1
Butts
130
3
Meriwether
53
1
Talbot
22
1
Taylor
16
2
Crawford
15
0
Coweta
191
4
Fayette
171
9
Unknown
564
2

The Georgia Department of Health releases updated information daily at noon and 7 pm.

For the complete report, click HERE

