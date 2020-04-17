Friday COVID-19 Report

61% of the cases are in the age group of 18 to 59, 34% are in the 60 and over group.
Fulton county has the highest number of cases at 2,025, Dougherty county has the highest number of deaths with 91.
The Georgia Department of Health released information on long-term care facilities on Tuesday. Harborview Nursing Home and Providence Nursing Home each had one verified case and no reported deaths as of April 12th. The report will be updated twice weekly.
Upson county has reported eight deaths, two males ages 62 and 74 with underlying health issues, two females ages 70 and 81 and four males ages 89, 82, 75, and 61.
Pike county has reported one death a 46 year old male with underlying health issues.
Spalding county has reported five deaths, two males age 73 and 84 with underlying health issues, a 50 year old male, a 33 year old male and an 81 year old female. Monroe county has reported one death, a 77 year old male with underlying health issues.
Taylor county has reported two deaths, both females ages 83 and 60 with underlying health issues. Talbot county has reported one death, a 74 year old male with underlying health issues.
County
No. Cases
No. Deaths
Upson
162
8
Pike
29
1
Spalding
119
5
Lamar
21
0
Monroe
14
1
Butts
40
0
Meriwether
39
0
Talbot
16
1
Taylor
10
2
Crawford
13
0
Coweta
149
3
Fayette
133
5
Unknown
255
0
The Georgia Department of Health releases updated information daily at noon and 7 pm.
