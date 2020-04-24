GRIFFIN BD COMMISSIONERS MEETING CANCELLED

The Governor’s Executive Order dated April 23rd specifically prohibits municipal governments from allowing gatherings of persons. In light of this order, and out of an abundance of caution for our Commissioners, employees and citizens, the Griffin City Commission workshop and regular meetings scheduled for Tuesday, April 28 have been cancelled.
Your City Commissioners continue to be in constant contact with our local, state and federal partners and are working hard to represent the citizens of Griffin as we continue to fight this pandemic. Daily conferencing with local Emergency Management officials, Department of Public Health officials, the Governor’s office and other allies keeps the needs of the citizens, businesses, and visitors to the City at the forefront of our daily decisions.
While City Hall remains closed to the public, city employees continue to be instrumental during the pandemic fight, providing necessary services needed by our constituents. Our Customer Service facility is open in a limited capacity, but customers are reminded to use on-line services, phone and email to conduct most city business.
Our strong belief in government transparency will ensure that no decisions are made without the opportunity for citizen input and future meetings, regular or called, will be advertised and open.
We thank you for your patience during this time and loo
