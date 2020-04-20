Monday, April 20, 2020

Lamar County Board of Education Agenda

Agenda Lamar County Board of Education Regular Board Meeting 6:00 pm April 20, 2020

I. Call to Order/Invocation/Pledge of Allegiance
II. Adoption of agenda
III. Approval of Minutes – March 9, 2020 regular meeting of the Lamar County Board of Education
IV. Consent Agenda V. Information/Reports
     A. System/Directors reports
          1. General Fund Financial Report/School Reports
          2. Maintenance
          3. School Nutrition
          4. Curriculum & Instructional Technology
          5. Personnel
          6. Deputy Superintendent
 VI. Presentations –
 VII. Superintendent’s Report:
VIII. Discussion & Action Items
      Request approval of Lamar Elementary School Principal
      Request approval of School Nutrition Director
 IX. Adjourn

Meeting will be live streamed at the link below: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=poMPVkyg8bA&feature=youtu.be

Next scheduled Board Meeting is set for May 11, 2020
