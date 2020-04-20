Lamar County Board of Education Agenda

Agenda Lamar County Board of Education Regular Board Meeting 6:00 pm April 20, 2020
I. Call to Order/Invocation/Pledge of Allegiance
II. Adoption of agenda
III. Approval of Minutes – March 9, 2020 regular meeting of the Lamar County Board of Education
IV. Consent Agenda
V. Information/Reports
A. System/Directors reports
1. General Fund Financial Report/School Reports
2. Maintenance
3. School Nutrition
4. Curriculum & Instructional Technology
5. Personnel
6. Deputy Superintendent
VI. Presentations –
VII. Superintendent’s Report:
VIII. Discussion & Action Items
Request approval of Lamar Elementary School Principal
Request approval of School Nutrition Director
IX. Adjourn
Meeting will be live streamed at the link below:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=poMPVkyg8bA&feature=youtu.be
Next scheduled Board Meeting is set for May 11, 2020
