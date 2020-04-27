GBI INVESTIGATES OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING-HOGANSVILLE

GBI Investigates Officer Involved Shooting in Hogansville, GA
Hogansville, GA (April 26, 2020) – On Saturday, April 25, 2020, the GBI was requested by the Hogansville Police Department to conduct an officer involved shooting investigation.
Preliminary information indicates that at approximately 9:28 p.m., the Hogansville Police Department was dispatched and responded to a noise complaint at 600 Lincoln Street, Hogansville, Troup County, GA.
A short time later, Hogansville Police Department officers arrived at the residence where they attempted to contact Faron Morris Hammond, 61. A short time later, the officers left the residence without contacting Hammond.
At approximately 9:40 p.m., a second 911 call was made regarding a noise complaint from a different complainant. Officers were again dispatched to 600 Lincoln Street and arrived on scene at approximately 9:43 p.m where they made contact with Hammond. After a brief conversation with Hammond through the door, Hammond fired one time at the officers with a 12-gauge shotgun resulting in one of the officers being shot. The officers returned fire, striking and killing Hammond inside the residence.
The officer that was shot was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The GBI will continue its independent investigation of the officer involved shooting. Upon completion of the investigation, it will be turned over the Coweta Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.
