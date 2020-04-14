ALERT FOR WED WORK IN GRIFFIN

The necessary repairs are expected to complete no later than 12:00 Noon, at which time West Solomon Street will reopen to vehicular traffic.
All necessary barricades, and detour routes will be erected prior to the commencement of any work. The City of Griffin is asking the public to avoid this area if possible and would like to thank citizens in advance for their cooperation during this brief inconvenience. Please direct any questions to the City of Griffin Public Works Department 770-229-6603 (option 3
