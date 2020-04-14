Tuesday, April 14, 2020

ALERT FOR WED WORK IN GRIFFIN

Due to street construction being done in conjunction with the downtown Livable Centers Initiative (LCI) project, the contractor for the City of Griffin, McLeroy, Inc., will implement a temporary street closure on the eastbound lane of West Solomon Street between Eighth Street and Hill Street, beginning Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. West Solomon Street will remain closed to vehicle traffic for approximately four (4) hours. 

The necessary repairs are expected to complete no later than 12:00 Noon, at which time West Solomon Street will reopen to vehicular traffic.

All necessary barricades, and detour routes will be erected prior to the commencement of any work. The City of Griffin is asking the public to avoid this area if possible and would like to thank citizens in advance for their cooperation during this brief inconvenience. Please direct any questions to the City of Griffin Public Works Department 770-229-6603 (option 3
