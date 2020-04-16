SHOOTING IN GRIFFIN WED.

On April 15, 2020, at 9:28 P.M., The Griffin Police Department responded to a call of a shooting at 423 Circus St., Griffin Ga, 30223. Officers of the Uniform Patrol Division responded to the scene and were initially unable to locate a victim or suspect. While on scene, uniformed officers did locate a shell casing and blood. The Criminal Investigations Division was then notified and soon arrived on scene. While on scene, the Police Department was notified of a subject at the hospital with a gunshot wound to the face. This injured individual was later transported to Atlanta Medical Center by air due to the seriousness of his injuries.
Investigators at the scene spoke with witnesses who provided them with information regarding what had taken place. Based on this information along with evidence found at the scene arrest warrants were obtained for Johnetta Taylor, age 21 of Forsyth, Georgia for Aggravated Assault with Intent to Murder. The victim is still hospitalized but is expected to recover.
During the course of the investigation it was determined that Taylor had a small child with her. Once the child’s identity was known and due to the circumstances possibly endangering the child an Amber Alert was activated.
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division arrested Johnetta Taylor on the outstanding warrants on April 16, 2020. Taylor’s two children, one of which was the subject of the Amber Alert, were located (unharmed) when she was arrested.
Department Investigators are still actively following up on leads and interviewing witnesses to conclude the investigation. There is no further information available at this time.
The Griffin Police Department wishes to express our appreciation for the assistance rendered by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and every citizen that has called in leads in regards to the Amber Alert. All were instrumental in successfully concluding this case.
The Griffin Police Department would like to thank the citizens of Griffin for their continued involvement and partnership with us in an effort to keep our city safe. The Griffin Police Department works t
No comments:
Post a Comment