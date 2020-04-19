South Metro's News Leader
Sunday, April 19, 2020
Elevated Tornado Potential
The highest risk for severe weather later today into tonight, including tornadoes and damaging winds, will generally be south of I-20 in middle Georgia.
The potential for a strong (EF2+), longer-track tornado will exist in the HIGH *RED* risk area.
