Sunday, April 19, 2020

Elevated Tornado Potential

The highest risk for severe weather later today into tonight, including tornadoes and damaging winds, will generally be south of I-20 in middle Georgia.

The potential for a strong (EF2+), longer-track tornado will exist in the HIGH *RED* risk area.


Posted by Danny Bishop at 11:55 AM
Labels: ,
Location: Thomaston, GA 30286, USA

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)