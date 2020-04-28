Tuesday, April 28, 2020

Tuesday COVID-19 Report

The number of confirmed cases in Georgia currently is 24,551, the number of deaths reported is 1,020. There are 4,778 people hospitalized. The mortality rate is 4.1%.

62% of the cases are in the age group of 18 to 5933% are in the 60 and over group.

Fulton county has the highest number of cases at 2,707, Dougherty county has the highest number of deaths with 114.
County
No. Cases
No. Deaths
Upson
206
17
Pike
39
2
Spalding
198
7
Lamar
35
1
Monroe
23
1
Butts
129
3
Meriwether
52
0
Talbot
22
1
Taylor
17
2
Crawford
14
0
Coweta
190
4
Fayette
170
9
Unknown
600
2

The Georgia Department of Health releases updated information daily at noon and 7 pm.

For the complete report, click HERE
