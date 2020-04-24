SPALDING CO NEW COMMUNITY DEV DIRECTOR

Ms. Bell has a bachelor’s degree in Landscape Architecture from the University of Georgia. She is a Registered Landscape Architect, an ISA Certified Arborist and has training through the Georgia Soil and Water Conservation Commission (GSWCC) for Level IB and Level II for soil and erosion control.
Most recently, Ms. Bell has worked as the Director of Planning and Zoning for the City of Americus where she administered and enforced the city's zoning ordinance, advised the Planning Commission, Zoning Appeals Board and Historic Preservation Commission regarding cases and prepared project proposals and presented them to City Council. She also served as Executive Director of Keep Americus Beautiful, developing programming, community events, educational workshops and coordinating volunteers. Ms. Bell also served as City of Americus’ Arborist, providing assessments of city trees. Prior to that she served as the Landscape Architect for the Newton County Board of Commissioners, an Engineering Assistant Supervisor for Fulton County Government and a Land Management Manager for St. Bourke Asset Management, in Atlanta, GA.
Ms. Bell has an extensive background of volunteer experience, including volunteering for the Newton County Special Olympics Equestrian Team, Treasurer with the Newton County Historical Society and she is currently a volunteer for Winging Cat Rescue.
William Wilson, Spalding County Manager stated that “Ms. Bell’s experience and knowledge in Planning, Zoning and Historic Preservation will be a valued addition to the Spalding County Community Development Department and we look forward to her joining the group.”
Ms. Bell grew up in Fayette County and currently lives in Molena, GA. She is married with 3 adult children. In her spare time, she loves to garden, play with her pets and riding on dirt roads to photograph abandoned houses and old cemeteries. Ms. Bell will begin work on April 28, 2020.
