THOMASTON MAYOR AND COUNCIL CALLED MEETING

The Mayor and City Council will hold a called Council meeting on Friday, April 17, 2020, at 8:00 a.m. in the auditorium of the Thomaston-Upson Government Complex.
In efforts to comply with social distancing guidelines, we ask that any visitors please use the west entrance of the Thomaston-Upson Government Complex. There will be staff to help usher citizens to the auditorium.
AGENDA:
1. Open of Meeting and Call to Order.
2. Executive Session.
3. Other Business.
4. Adjournment
