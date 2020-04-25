Saturday COVID-19 Report

62% of the cases are in the age group of 18 to 59, 34% are in the 60 and over group.
Fulton county has the highest number of cases at 2,509, Dougherty county has the highest number of deaths with 108.
County
No. Cases
No. Deaths
Upson
194
14
Pike
39
2
Spalding
169
8
Lamar
32
0
Monroe
19
1
Butts
125
2
Meriwether
49
0
Talbot
21
1
Taylor
16
2
Crawford
14
0
Coweta
187
4
Fayette
158
8
Unknown
441
0
The Georgia Department of Health releases updated information daily at noon and 7 pm.
