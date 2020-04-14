Preliminary Tornado Information Released By NWS

The National Weather Service has released the preliminary estimates on Monday morning's pre-dawn tornado that struck just after 2 am.
The damage surveyed is consistent with an EF-3 on the Enhanced Fujita Scale containing winds between 136 and 165 miles per hour.
The estimated width of the tornado was 1,065 yards and it was on the ground for approximately 10 miles.
The Upson county tornado was the strongest of eight confirmed storms in the state on Monday. The deadliest was in Murray county where seven people died after the storm ripped through two mobile home communities.
A full and final report is expected to be released later this week.
