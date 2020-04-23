Thursday, April 23, 2020
UPSON BOC MEETING AGENDA 4/28/20
UPSON COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Regular Commission Meeting April 28, 2020 - 6:00 P.M. THE MEETING WILL BE STREAMED LIVE ON YOUTUBE PLEASE COPY THE LINK BELOW https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCe2eGmYc-ooba5KStmOeXkw AGENDA I. CALL TO ORDER Chairman Norman Allen II. INVOCATION III. PUBLIC COMMENTS - Anyone that wish to make public comments please send them to the County Clerk at jjones@upsoncounty.org by April 27, 2020 by 5:00 p.m. IV. CONSENT AGENDA a. Regular Meeting Minutes April 14, 2020 b. Approval of floor coverings replacement at the Health Department c. Acceptance of County Financial Report for period ending March 31, 2020 V. NEW BUSINESS d. Discussion and approval of an Associate Judge for Probate Court – Judge McRae e. Update on 2020 Tax Digest – Chief Appraiser f. Discussion of county operations beginning May 1, 2020 and beyond – County Manager g. County Manager, Commissioners, and County Attorney Comments
