STATEMENT FROM UPSON COMMISSION CHAIRMAN ALLEN ON COVID-19

The significant increase in positive COVID-19 cases can be attributed to the increased testing and reporting in our community. It would not be appropriate to speculate on who these patients are or where these tests were taken.
We strongly encourage everyone to shelter in place as much as possible and to maintain social distancing.
This is extremely difficult given the enormous efforts being undertaken to recover from Monday morning’s tornado.
I ask everyone to continue to be mindful of their social interactions as we work recover from this disaster.
