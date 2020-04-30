GOV KEMP EXTENDS PUBLIC HEALTH STATE OF EMERGENCY

Gov. Brian Kemp announced he will formally extend the Public Health State of Emergency through June 12, 2020.
Additionally, he is signing order to require medically-fragile and elderly Georgians to continue shelter in place until June 12. Elderly Georgians are considered ages 65 and older.
“In accordance with our executive orders, businesses across the Peach State, must continue to operate with strict social distancing and sanitation rules to keep customers and employees safe through May 13, 2020,” Kemp said in a tweet posted Thursday
