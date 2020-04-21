Tuesday COVID-19 Report

62% of the cases are in the age group of 18 to 59, 34% are in the 60 and over group.
Fulton county has the highest number of cases at 2,208, Dougherty county has the highest number of deaths with 103.
Upson county has reported eleven deaths, two males ages 62 and 74 with underlying health issues, a 58 year old female with underlying health issues, four females ages 70, 81, 84, 91 and four males ages 89, 82, 75, and 61.
Pike county has reported two deaths a 46 year old male with underlying health issues and a 77 year old female.
Spalding county has reported seven deaths, three males ages 85, 73 and 33 with underlying health issues, two males ages 50 and 52, two females ages 96 and 81. Monroe county has reported one death, a 77 year old male with underlying health issues. Butts county has reported two deaths, both 70 year old males, one with underlying health issues.
Taylor county has reported two deaths, both females ages 83 and 60 with underlying health issues. Talbot county has reported one death, a 74 year old male with underlying health issues.
County
No. Cases
No. Deaths
Upson
179
11
Pike
34
2
Spalding
136
7
Lamar
29
0
Monroe
15
1
Butts
82
2
Meriwether
47
0
Talbot
20
1
Taylor
13
2
Crawford
14
0
Coweta
170
4
Fayette
144
8
Unknown
470
0
The Georgia Department of Health releases updated information daily at noon and 7 pm.
