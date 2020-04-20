Monday, April 20, 2020

MEETING FOR COWBOYS FOR CHRIST CANCELLED

Due to CDC guidelines, the April 23, 2020, meeting of the Middle Georgia Chapter of Cowboys for Christ has been cancelled. Hopefully, we will be able to meet on the fourth Thursday in May, which is the 28th, at the Oink Joint in Zebulon at 7 pm.
