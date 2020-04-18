South Metro's News Leader
Saturday, April 18, 2020
Severe Weather Update
Here is the latest update on the severe weather for tomorrow into tomorrow night. We are still under an enhanced risk, with a risk of tornadoes, hail, and damaging winds, as well as a flash flood threat.
Posted by
Danny Bishop
at
4:52 PM
