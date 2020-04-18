Saturday, April 18, 2020

Severe Weather Update

Here is the latest update on the severe weather for tomorrow into tomorrow night. We are still under an enhanced risk, with a risk of tornadoes, hail, and damaging winds, as well as a flash flood threat.


