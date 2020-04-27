GDOT NEW CROSSWALK IN TAYLOR CO.

Georgia DOT crews will start a project to install a a new crosswalk, ADA-compliant ramps, a concrete island and rectangular rapid-flashing beacons (RRFB) on Georgia 96/Marion Street in Reynolds, between Macon Street and South Collins Street, tomorrow, Tuesday, Apr. 28, 2020. Engineers have scheduled to project to be complete by mid-May, 2020.
The new crosswalk, ramps and island will provide a safe place for pedestrians to cross the highway, accommodating growing numbers of people who are crossing at that location. The RRFBs will help reduce the potential for accidents at the mid-block location by alerting drivers to the possibility of pedestrians in the roadway.
While the crews are active, a single lane closure in each direction will be utilized to create a safe work zone. Motorists are encouraged to slow their speeds in the area and watch for the signage and orange and white barrels alerting them to the closed lanes.
Where: Georgia 96/Marion Street between Macon Street and South Collins Street in Reynolds, Georgia
