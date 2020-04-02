RESOLUTION DECLARING PUBLIC HEALTH EMERGENCY IN UPSON COUNTY

THOMASTON, GA 30286
(706) 647-7012
Jason Tinsley - County Manager
The English Law Group, County Attorney
A RESOLUTION DECLARING A PUBLIC HEALTHSTATEOFEMERGENCY IN UPSONCOUNTY
WHEREAS,O.C.G.A § 38-3-28 provides counties the authority to make, amend,and/orrescindorders,rulesandregulationsasnecessaryforemergencypurposes and to supplement carrying out the emergency management laws;and
WHEREAS,Section 30-31 of the Upson County Code of Ordinances provides if a manmade or natural disaster, actual enemy attack upon the United States, or any other emergency occurs which may affect the lives and property of the citizens of the county, each mayor of a City within the county, separately or jointly with the chairman oftheboardofcommissionersor,intheirabsences,respectively,themayorsProTernof each such City and the Vice-Chairman of the Board of Commissioners may determine thatanemergencyordisasterexistsandthereaftershallhaveandmayexercise,forsuch period as such emergency or disaster exists or continues,the power to perform and exercise such other functions and duties and take such emergency actions as may be necessary to promote and secure the safety, protection and well-being of the inhabitants of the county and the cities therein;and
WHEREAS,theWorldHealthOrganizationhasdeclaredthenovelcoronavirus known as COVID-19 as a global pandemic;and
WHEREAS,on March 13, 2020, President Donald Trump declared a national emergency in response to the outbreak of COVID-19; and
WHEREAS,on March 14, 2020, Governor Brian Kemp declared that a public healthemergencyexistsintheStateofGeorgiaduetothespreadofCOVID-19within Georgia;and
WHEREAS,Upson County is a thriving community that serves as a center of commercial,civic,government,social,entertainment,academic,andreligiousactivities in this seven-county region has heightened risk of "community spread" as that term is defined by the Centers for Disease Control;and
WHEREAS,Upson County has taken multiple measures to reduce the risk of community transmission, including cancellation of public meetings, cancellation of social programs and Recreation Department a.ctivities, and closing of public access to County buildings; and
WHEREAS,the Upson County Schools have been closed indefinitely, public access to Upson County government buildings in the Countyhas been closed, churches in the County have voluntarily suspended services, and many businesses and organizations have voluntarily taken steps to reduce congregating of patrons, including temporarily closing, reducing hours, and/or otherwise modifying their business practices;and
WHEREAS,additionalmeasureswilllikelyberequiredinthecomingdaysandweekstoaddress thefluidsituationandsuchmeasureswilllikely needtobeexecutedquickly andfreeoftheusual formalities and procedures required for Countyaction.
WHEREAS,state laws impose penalties and/or interest obligations on taxpayers who fail to make timely payments of taxes or fail to timely file certain documents, including:
- O.C.G.A.§48-2-44(b),whichprovidesthatanypersonwhofailstopayanyadvalorem tax within 120 days of the date due shall be liable for and pay a penalty of 5% of the amountdue;
- O.C.G.A.§48-5-299,whichprovidesfora10%penalty addedtotheassessmentof unreturned personal property as set forth in O.C.G.A.§§48-5-18 and48-5-20;
- O.C.G.A.§48-2-40,whichprovidesthatanytaxesowedtolocaltaxingjurisdictions bearinterestatthebankprimerateplusthreepercent, beginningonthedatesuchtaxes were due;and
WHEREAS,O.C.G.A.§48-5-242 authorizes the county governing authority to delegate to the county tax commissioner the authority to waive, in whole or in part, the collection of penalties and interest assessed as a result of a taxpayer's failure to comply with laws relating to ad valorem taxation, where such failure was due to reasonable cause and not due to gross or willful neglect or disregard of the law; and
WHEREAS,the Upson County Board of Commissioners finds that the unique circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 National Emergency and Georgia Public Health Emergency constitute due cause for failure to timely pay taxes within the timeframe described hereinafter;
NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that for purposes of describing the circumstances which warrant the adoption of an emergency resolution, the Upson County Board of Commissioners hereby adopts and makes the findings included in the "WHEREAS" as factual; further that the Board of Commissioners hereby declares a public health state of emergency within Upson County because of the proliferation of COVID 19 throughout the United States, State of Georgia and Upson County; further that the County Manager and Board of Commission is supportive of the emergency measures enacted by the City of Thomaston, Upson Regional Medical Center and the Upson County Sheriff's Office; further
- TheCountyManagerandCountyCommissionChairmanshallcontinuetocommunicate andcoordinatecloselywithnational,state,regional,countyandotherlocalgovernment
officials to monitor the situation and combat the spread of the disease.
- The County Manager shall continue to run the day to day operations of the County pursuant to his legislatively-defined role as chief executive officer and chief administrativeofficeroftheCounty,includingmattersaffectingCountyoperationsand County staff as a result of the current emergencysituation.
- TheCountyManager shallcontinuetofulfillhisresponsibilityunderthelegislativeact(s) to recommend to the Chairman and County Commission the adoption of such measures as may be deemed necessary or expedient for the health, safety and welfare of the residents of theCounty.
- TheChairmanmayexerciseanyandallpowersenumeratedinCounty CodeSection30- 31 that he deems necessary and expedient in light of the emergency circumstances present, keeping the County Commission apprised of any and all actions taken. Notwithstanding the foregoing authority of the Chairman to take such actions unilaterally, the Chairman intends to seek approval of the Commission at a public meeting for significant actions, unless urgent need requiresotherwise.
- ThecompetitivebidrequirementsintheUpsonCountyPurchasingPolicyaresuspended during the period this Resolution is ineffect.
- ThethresholdforcontractsawardedbytheCounty ManagerinUpsonCountyissettoa maximum of $50,000 during the period this Resdlution is ineffect.
- TheCountywillnotdisconnectanypublicutilityserviceprovided bytheCountyon account of non-payment. After the expiration of this resolution persons will have a period of thirty (30) days before service may bedisconnected.
- Therewillbeawaiverofpenalties andinterestonpastdueadvaloremtaxessubjectto collections on mobile homes where the original deadline for payment of such taxes falls on April 1, 2020. This waiver of penalties and interest shall be valid through and including June 1, 2020, after which date, all penalties and interest as provided for under Georgia State Law shall accrue and bepayable.
- Atnotimeshallagroupof10ormorepeoplegatherandgroupsmustmaintainsocial distancing of 6ft apart during any gathering. Notwithstanding, certain individuals or recognizedasessentialindividualsandareexemptfromthisprohibition,toinclude:
Fire; law enforcement; medical and hospital services including veterinary services; military service; utility emergency repairs; persons seeking emergency medical services or hospital services and those persons assisting such persons; individuals traveling to and from their jobs with appropriate identification and persons traveling to medical facilities; individuals engaged in the delivery of food, medicine, medical supplies, fuel, including but not limited to, the re-stocking of grocery stores, pharmacies, and convenience stores; news media employees; designated employees or agents of businesses designated by the Georgia Emergency Management Agency as "essential" pursuant to O.C.G.A. 38-3-58;persons providing necessary care of companion animals in the custody and care of an animal shelter, boarding facility, or kennel and persons walking personal animals; critical infrastructure businesses and employees as designated by the Governor or identified by.the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency; legal offices bonding companies; trash collection; auto repair; wrecker services; gas stations; and any service deemed by the County Manager to be essential for the protection of health, safety and welfare.
Any individual foundtobe in violation of the above restrictions will be subject to
the following penalties:
- Fine nottoexceed$1,000.00;
- Upto60 days confinement in jail;OR
- Both.
These penalties are in accordance with the provisions of sections 30-122 and 30- 123 (paragraph 1-11) of the Upson County Code.
FURTHER, BE IT RESOLVED,and it is hereby resolved, this resolution shall become effective immediately upon its adoption of the County Commission and shall remain in effect until May 12, 2020 at 11:59 p.m., unless rescinded earlier by a vote of the Board of Commissioners.
RESOLVEDthis 1st day of April, 2020.
