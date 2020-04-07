Tuesday COVID-19 Report

59% of the cases are in the age group of 18 to 59, 36% are in the 60 and over group.
Fulton county has the highest number of cases at 1,124, Dougherty county has the highest number of deaths with 52.
Spalding county has reported four deaths, two males age 73 and 84 with underlying health issues and a 50 year old male and an 81 year old female. Monroe county has reported one death, a 77 year old male with underlying health issues. Taylor county has reported one death, an 83 year old female with underlying health issues.
County
No. Cases
No. Deaths
Upson
28
0
Pike
10
0
Spalding
50
4
Lamar
15
0
Monroe
10
1
Butts
17
0
Meriwether
17
0
Talbot
6
0
Taylor
5
1
Crawford
2
0
Coweta
79
2
Fayette
79
4
Unknown
489
7
The Georgia Department of Health releases updated information daily at noon and 7 pm.
