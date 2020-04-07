THOMASTONIANS IN PIKE CO WRECK

Pike County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a motor vehicle collision on Highway 19 at Highway 109 (east) today at 4:48 p.m. A BMW driven by , Kaitland Harvey , A Thomaston resident, was attempting to turn onto Highway 19 southbound. The vehicle failed to yield to a Honda Odyssey that was traveling northbound on Highway 19. The vehicles had a head on collision resulting in three injuries. The Honda Odyssey was driven by John Seely, also of Thomaston.
Harvey was extricated from her vehicle by Pike County Emergency Services and air lifted for treatment. Seely ,and his passenger Brittney Seely, were transported by ambulance.
