COVID-19 Cases Continue To Rise

Georgia has moved into the top ten nationwide of confirmed COVID-19 cases with 8,818. There were 1,504 new cases reported and 100 deaths over the past 24 hours according to WorldOMeters.Info. The only states to report more new cases and new deaths were New York and New Jersey, during that same time period.
Doughtery county and Albany have one of the highest per capita infection rates in the country with over 1% of the population already infected and 52 deaths.
The number of confirmed cases in Upson, Pike and Spalding counties have doubled in the past 48 hours.
As of noon today, there are only 5 counties in Georgia that have not reported a case.
