Monday COVID-19 Report

60% of the cases are in the age group of 18 to 59, 35% are in the 60 and over group.
Fulton county has the highest number of cases at 1,027, Dougherty county has the highest number of deaths with 31.
Spalding county has reported two deaths, a 73 year old male with underlying health issues and a 50 year old male. Monroe county has reported one death, a 77 year old male with underlying health issues. Taylor county has reported one death, an 83 year old female with underlying health issues.
County
No. Cases
No. Deaths
Upson
22
0
Pike
9
0
Spalding
41
2
Lamar
14
0
Monroe
10
1
Butts
17
0
Meriwether
13
0
Talbot
5
0
Taylor
3
1
Crawford
1
0
Coweta
76
2
Fayette
74
4
Unknown
320
5
The Georgia Department of Health releases updated information daily at noon and 7 pm.
