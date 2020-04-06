Statewide Judicial Emergency Extended

Georgia Supreme Court Chief Justice Harold D. Melton issued an order Monday that extends the statewide judicial emergency until May 13, 2020. The Chief Justice first declared a judicial emergency on March 14th, it was due to expire April 13th.
During a statewide judicial emergency, courts are ordered to remain open to deal with critical matters or those that are “essential” to protect the “health, safety and liberty of individuals."
The order stated, "As an example, essential court functions include such things as the issuance of search and arrest warrants and the granting of domestic abuse restraining orders. However, criminal trials and jury duty have been suspended statewide, and courts are urged to use teleconferencing and videoconferencing where feasible when conducting hearings or other court matters to avoid litigants, judges, and other persons from having to convene in the courthouse and risk exposure to COVID-19."
“With regard to matters not deemed essential functions under the Statewide Judicial Emergency Order, courts and litigants are encouraged to proceed to the extent feasible and consistent with public health guidance, for example through the use of teleconferences and videoconferences, to reduce backlogs when the judicial emergency ends,” according to the order.
