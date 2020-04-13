Tornado Damage In Upson County

The loss of cell service is making it difficult for many to send their damage photos in, we will continue to post what we have available.
Emmy-Award Winning Meteorologist Molly McCollum
from Atlanta has been in the impacted area since shortly after the storm hit and has given WTGA permission to use some of the photos that she has been able to post on her Twitter feed, follow Molly @WXMolly
|House on Hwy 74 east of Thomaston, photo by Molly McCollum
|Extensive tree damage in Upson county, photo by Molly McCollum
|Right behind where the house was that is in Hwy 74, photo by Molly McCollum
