Sunday COVID-19 Report

59% of the cases are in the age group of 18 to 59, 36% are in the 60 and over group.
Fulton county has the highest number of cases at 962, Dougherty county has the highest number of deaths with 30.
Spalding county has reported two deaths, a 73 year old male with underlying health issues and a 50 year old male. Monroe county has reported one death, a 77 year old male with underlying health issues.
County
No. Cases
No. Deaths
Upson
13
0
Pike
5
0
Spalding
26
2
Lamar
7
0
Monroe
9
1
Butts
11
0
Meriwether
11
0
Talbot
4
0
Taylor
2
0
Crawford
1
0
Coweta
67
2
Fayette
67
4
Unknown
278
5
The Georgia Department of Health releases updated information daily at noon and 7 pm.
For the complete report, click HERE
