Sunday, April 5, 2020

Why Shelter In Place

The healthy and optimistic among us will doom the vulnerable, a shelter-in-place may end up feeling extreme and anticlimactic — and that’s the point.

It’s really hard to feel like you’re saving the world when you’re watching Netflix from your couch. But if we do this right, nothing happens.

A successful shelter-in-place means you’re going to feel like it was all for nothing, and you’d be right:

Because nothing means that nothing happened to your family. And that’s what we’re going for here.

Dr. Emily Landon
