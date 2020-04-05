Why Shelter In Place

The healthy and optimistic among us will doom the vulnerable, a shelter-in-place may end up feeling extreme and anticlimactic — and that’s the point.
It’s really hard to feel like you’re saving the world when you’re watching Netflix from your couch. But if we do this right, nothing happens.
A successful shelter-in-place means you’re going to feel like it was all for nothing, and you’d be right:
Because nothing means that nothing happened to your family. And that’s what we’re going for here.
Dr. Emily Landon
