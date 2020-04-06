A MESSAGE FROM PIKE CO SHERIFF JIMMY THOMAS

The elected officials of Pike County have worked tirelessly to address issues as they arise. Numerous posts made to social media are simply untrue and only add fuel to the fears of people. The use of common sense by all is a powerful tool to assure order amid the chaos.
The rules set forth by the Governor are an attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19. The effort is to alleviate the pressure on our health care system. Most businesses are allowed to stay open with the use of social distancing. Groceries, medications, gas, and household goods can still be purchased. Churches can still worship while following social distancing at their facility. We are all in this together and we will prevail through faith in God, prayer and determination.
