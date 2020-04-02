Thursday, April 2, 2020

Statewide Shelter In Place Order Given By Governor

Governor Brian Kemp released the details of his shelter in place order Thursday afternoon.

All residents and visitors of the State of Georgia are required to shelter in place within their homes or places of residence, meaning remaining in their place of residence and taking every possible precaution to limit social interaction to prevent the spread or infection of COVID-19 to themselves or any other person, unless they are conducting or participating in essential services, performing necessary travel for food or medical supplies for themselves or another household member or going to work in a business classified as Critical Infrastructure.

The term "Critical Infrastructure" shall refer to businesses, establishments, corporations, non-profit corporations, and organizations as defined by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

Engaging in outdoor exercise activities is permissible so long as a minimum distance of six (6) feet is maintained during such activities between all persons who are not occupants of the same household or residence.

Persons required to shelter in place under any provision of this Order shall not receive visitors, except as follows:

1. Visitors providing medical, behavioral health, or emergency services or medical supplies or medication, including home hospice;

2. Visitors providing support for the person to conduct activities of daily living or instrumental activities of daily living;

3. Visitors providing necessary supplies and services, such as food and supplies for household consumption and use, supplies and equipment needed to work from home, and products needed to maintain safety, sanitation, and essential maintenance of the home or residence; or

4. Visitors received during end-of-life circumstances.

All restaurants and private social clubs shall cease providing dine-in services. Takeout, curbside pick-up, and delivery are permitted in accordance with the provisions of this Order.

Businesses ordered to close for the duration of this order include but are not limited to gyms, fitness centers, bowling alleys, theaters, live performance venues, hair designers and bars.

The order did not prohibit church gatherings so long as the social distancing guidelines are met.
Posted by Danny Bishop at 8:41 PM
