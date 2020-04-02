Shelter In Place Explained

Governor Kemp's Executive Order is effective starting at 6 PM on Friday, April 3, 2020 through 11:59 PM on Monday, April 13, 2020.
Basic Rule: All residents and visitors of Georgia are required to shelter in place in their residences. "Shelter in place" means remaining in their residences and taking every possible precaution to limit social interaction to prevent the spread or infection of COVID-19.
Are there exceptions to the Basic Rule?
Yes. A resident or visitor of Georgia is not required to shelter in place if they are:
1. Engaging in Essential Services
2. Working in Critical Infrastructure
3. Engaging in Minimum Basic Operations
4. Performing Necessary Travel
Essential Services means obtaining necessary supplies and services for your household, engaging in activities essential for the health and safety of your household, and engaging in outdoor exercise activities so long as you have at least six (6) feet between people who do not live in your household.
You can go to the grocery store, medical appointments, and the pharmacy. You can go pick-up food or have food delivered to your house. You can leave your house to buy supplies to clean or maintain your house. You can go outside to exercise. You can also leave your house in an emergency.
The key takeaway is that you need to stay in your house as much as possible, but we recognize there are circumstances when you will need to leave. Keep those circumstances rare, consolidate trips as much as possible, and use take-out, curbside pick-up, and delivery services whenever possible to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Necessary Travel means the travel required for someone to conduct or participate in Essential Services, Minimum Basic Operations, or work for Critical Infrastructure.
What does this Order mean for church services and funeral services?
No business, establishment, for-profit or non-profit corporation, organization, or county or municipal government is allowed to have more than ten (10) people gathering in a single location unless there is at least six (6) feet between each person at all times. This rule applies to church services and funeral services.
Unfortunately, several community outbreaks can be directly attributed to recent, in person church services and funeral services. Public health officials strongly discourage gatherings of people for these services due to the high risk of transmission of novel coronavirus. For elderly Georgians and the chronically ill, exposure to novel coronavirus can be deadly. Please comply with the Governor's order to stop the spread of COVID-19.
No county or municipal government is allowed to have more than ten (10) people gathered in a single location unless there is at least six (6) feet between each person at all times. The Governor's order supersedes all local ordinances to the extent that they conflict and states that no local ordinance can be more restrictive or less restrictive.
Do I need a letter to prove that I can keep working?
No. You do not need a letter from your employer or the government to prove that you fall into one of the exceptions for Essential Services, Necessary Travel, Critical Infrastructure, or Minimum Basic Operations.
If you have questions about Critical Infrastructure, please contact the Department of Economic Development. You can email covidcomments@georgia.org for assistance or visit georgia.org for more information.
What happens if I violate the Governor's Executive Order?
If you violate any of the terms of the Order, you are committing a misdemeanor, which is a crime in the State of Georgia. For example, if you are not sheltering in place and none of the four exceptions for Essential Services, Minimum Basic Operations, Critical Infrastructure, or Necessary Travel applies to your activities, you will receive a warning from law enforcement and risk facing criminal charges if you fail to comply.
Can I go to state parks or play sports outside like golf?
Yes. You can visit state parks and play sports outside, including golf, subject to certain restrictions. Gatherings of more than ten (10) people are banned unless there is at least six (6) feet between each person at all times. If people congregate in certain areas of a state park or golf course, for example, law enforcement will warn them to disband. If they fail to comply, they may face criminal charges.
What businesses and professionals must cease in-person operations and close to the public during this time?
Bars & Nightclubs
Gyms & Fitness centers
Bowling allies
Theaters & Live performance venues
Operators of amusement parks
Dine in-services at restaurants and private social clubs
Exceptions: Take-out; curbside pick-up; delivery; and dine-in services at hospitals, healthcare facilities, nursing homes, or other long-term care facilities
Estheticians (e.g., waxing, threading, eyelash extensions, cosmetic treatments) Hair designers
Body art studios (commonly known as tattoo parlors)
Beauty shops and salons (including home beauty shops and salons)
Barber shops (including home barber shops)
Cosmetology schools, Hair design schools, Barbering schools, Esthetics schools, Nail care schools
Licensed massage therapists
