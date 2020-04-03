Friday, April 3, 2020
UPDATE; SPALDING CO COLLECTION CENTERS
SPALDING COUNTY PUBLIC WORKS ANNOUNCES CHANGES AT COLLECTION CENTERS EFFECTIVE MAY 4, 2020 The Spalding County board of commissioners to implement changes effective may 4, 2020 at the five Spalding County collection centers. The collection centers will no longer accept bulky items and household trash will be limited to the equivalent of five (5) 55 gallon bags per household per day that the collection centers are open. The reason for these changes are to assist in reducing abuse by individuals, landlords, businesses and commercial haulers who currently are abusing this resource that is made available to Spalding County citizens by their tax dollars. The proposed changes will allow citizens more efficient access to dispose of their household garbage and will reduce the current wait times caused by those who abuse the system by bringing in trailer loads of bulky items and household garbage. Bulky items can be disposed of at: • City of Griffin transfer station located at 236 Emlet Drive, Griffin, Georgia • Pine Ridge Landfill located at 105 Bailey Jester Road, Griffin, Georgia, or at the • Lamar county landfill located at 172 Roger Brown Drive, Barnesville, Georgia. Construction and demolition debris can be disposed of at: • The city of griffin shoal creek landfill located at 575 Shoal Creek Road, Griffin, Georgia. NOTE THAT DISPOSAL OF ITEMS AT THESE LOCATIONS WILL BE SUBJECT TO THE FACILITIES CURRENT DUMPING FEES. Complete information regarding these changes can be accessed through the Spalding County Website at www.spaldingcounty.com or thru informational brochures available at the collection centers and all Spalding County buildings. Should you have any questions or concerns, contact Spalding County Public Works Department at (770)467-4774.
Posted by WTGA AM & FM at 12:20 PM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment