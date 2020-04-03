SPALDING CO COMMUNITY DEV UPDATE

Spalding County is excited to announce the launch of its online permitting, plan review, and inspections portal through SagesGov.
While Spalding County Community
Development Offices are closed to foot traffic, processing of all new permits, plan
reviews, and inspections (for permits issued in SagesGov) will continue via submittals
through SagesGov.
New users to Spalding County's SagesGov portal will need to create an account and
submit an access request by visiting the following website URL:
https://www.sagesgov.com/spaldingcounty-ga
All permits that were issued prior to this launch will continue to schedule inspections by
calling the Spalding County Community Development office at 770-467-4219 or by
emailing permitting@spaldingcounty.com. All inspections for permits issued in
SagesGov may be scheduled by the user in SagesGov.
At this time, Spalding County Community Development is still adhering to our normal
inspection processes: all inspections requested by 4:00p.m. Monday - Friday will be
performed the following business day. Spalding County Community Development does
ask that the CDC guidelines of social distancing be met during ALL inspections to
protect both Spalding County employees and the general public.
Should you have any questions or concerns, contact
Spalding County Community Development at 770-467-4220.
No comments:
Post a Comment