AGENDA THOMASTON CITY COUNCIL 4/7/20

CITY OF THOMASTON
MEETING OF THE MAYOR AND CITY COUNCIL – AGENDA
APRIL 7, 2020 – 7:00 P.M.
TELECONFERENCE MEETING
Thomaston-Upson Government Complex
Public Viewing Via YouTube –
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRlF8V1o6j-67nNYbOysNwg?view_as=subscriber
Citizens wishing to watch via YouTube will have to subscribe to the City of Thomaston’s page, see URL. Additionally, this will require creating an account via YouTube.
A. Call Meeting to Order / Invocation / Pledge of Allegiance.
B. Approval of Minutes of March 3, 2020 (regular), March 27, 2020, (called) and April 1, 2020, (called).
C. Adoption of Agenda.
D. Public Comment and Announcements.
1. Authorize Suspension of Public Comment Until Further Notice.
E. City Attorney’s Report.
F. City Clerk’s Report.
G. City Engineer’s Report.
H. City Manager’s Report.
1. Approval of Appointment to Serve on the Thomaston Tree Board and Thomaston Zoning Commission.
2. Discussion of Mutually Agreed Upon Project/Community Enterprise Funds.
3. Update Road Prioritization.
4. Update Water Tank/Fire Suppression at Standard Textile/Thomaston Mills.
I. Other Business.
J. Executive Session.
K. Adjournment.
