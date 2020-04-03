UPSON BOC ALERT ON GOV. STAY AT HOME ORDER

After reviewing guidance from The Governors Shelter in Place Executive Order, Upson County announces the following changes in operations for public access to County government facilities.
Effective Monday, April 06 through close of business April 13, County Offices will have limited access and be available by APPOINTMENT ONLY. All offices will be available via phone or email. PLEASE CALL IN ADVANCE TO ALL DEPARTMENTS FOR ASSISTANCE. A list of department operations is below.
Airport 706-647-4500 Open - Restricted Access
Animal Control 706-647-5586 Open - Emergency Only
Archives 706-646-2437 Closed - Call or Email Only
Bldg. & Zoning, Code
Enforcement & Bldg.
Inspection 706-647-1297 Open - Limited Access.
Commissioners Office
Finance &
Administration 706-647-7012 Open - Appointment Only
Clerk of Court 706-647-5847 Open - Limited Access. Please call ahead.
Extension
Office/County Agent 706-647-8989 Open - Limited access available Monday - Wednesday.
Industrial Development Authority 706-601-2628 Open - Appointment Only
Juvenile Court 706-647-0028 Open - Limited Access. Please call ahead.
Magistrate Court 706-647-6891 Open - Limited Access. Please call ahead.
Probate Court 706-647-7015 Open - Appointment Only
Recreation 706-647-9691 Closed
Registrar Office 706-647-6259 Open - Appointment Only
Road Department 706-647-2824 Operating – Safety/Emergency Building Closed
Senior Center 706-647-1607 Building Closed Meal Delivery Continuing
Sprewell Bluff Park 706-601-6711 Closed
Sheriff Department 706-647-7411 Open - No Public Access
Tax Assessor 706-647-8176 Open - Appointment Only
Tax Commissioner 706-647-8931 Open - Monday & Thursday – No Public Access
Water/Waste
Department 706-647-3515 706-646-5439 Open - Limited public access. Payments by phone/drop box or mail.
Please use the link below to see the Governor’s Executive Order 04.02.20.01
https://gov.georgia.gov/executive-action/executive-orders/2020-executi
