GA. RENAISSANCE FESTIVAL MOVING TO OCT. 10

How Can You Help?
Many of these artisans are making their wares available online, and a lot of RenFest entertainers are raising money though livestreams and podcasts, all to help them survive financially through these difficult months. If you are able, we urge you to help. You can easily find many of these people on Facebook or through a Google search. Here is a list of websites for most of our artisans - https://www.garenfest.com/artisan-links. Find your favorites, and send a little support their way. Every little bit helps. If money is tight, spreading the word about their livestreams and podcasts is a tremendous service
