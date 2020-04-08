Shelter In Place Order Extended

“This measure will allow us to continue to deploy resources to communities in need, lend support to frontline medical providers, and keep preparing as we brace for potential patient surge in our healthcare facilities," Kemp said. “We deeply appreciate the hard work of Georgians who are sheltering in place, using social distancing, and helping us flatten the curve. We are in this fight together.”
The governor's order also activated an additional 1,000 Georgia National Guards members to assist with the COVID-19 response, the order also suspended all short term vacation rentals throughout the state.
The governor's order also activated an additional 1,000 Georgia National Guards members to assist with the COVID-19 response, the order also suspended all short term vacation rentals throughout the state.
No comments:
Post a Comment