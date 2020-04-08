SOUTHERN CRESCENT TECH COLLEGE GRADUATION POSTPONED

Southern Crescent Technical College President Dr. Alvetta Thomas announced that the college’s Spring 2020 graduation ceremony will be postponed until a later date.
Graduation was set for May 11 at Griffin First Assembly of God.
“In an abundance of caution and with careful consideration for the safety of our community, we have made the decision to postpone this spring’s graduation ceremony. Please know that this is not a decision that we take lightly,” said President Thomas. “I want to be clear — graduation is postponed, not canceled. We are working diligently to find an appropriate date to honor the students who have completed their education at Southern Crescent Technical College. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, we felt that this was the best decision for everyone and we look forward to celebrating the special achievements of our graduates at a later date.”
As more information becomes available, Southern Crescent Technical College will share that information via student email, social media, and the SCTC website at www.sctech.edu.
