UPSON SHERIFF KILGORE ANNOUNCES BURGLARY ARREST-DOLLAR GENERAL

The burglaries occurred at the Dollar General Store at 7300 Crest Highway on February 8, 2020 and April 8, 2020 and Dollar General Store 6542 Yatesville Highway on February 20, 2020. Cigarettes and lighters were taken in those burglaries.
Gunder’s vehicle was captured on video surveillance during a Burglary in Meriwether County that occurred on April 8, 2020. A traffic stop was conducted of Gunder’s vehicle by the Meriwether County Sheriff’s Office that led to him being arrested.
Search Warrants were executed on Gunder’s residence and vehicle resulting in items being recovered from Burglaries both counties. Gunder is being held in Meriwether County Jail.
