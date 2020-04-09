UPSON BOARD OF ELECTIONS MEMO ON PRIMARY MOVING TO JUNE 9

Advance voting will begin May 18th, Monday through Friday, 8:30 am to 4:30 pm.
There will be a Saturday vote on May 30th from 9 am to 4 pm.
We would like to encourage all registered voters to take advantage of the Absentee-By-Mail process so that you don’t put yourself or anyone else at risk to the virus. This will also avoid having long waiting lines at advance voting and on election day which are likely to happen.
Most of our Poll Workers are in a high-risk category for this virus so some have opted not to work. We also are using new voting equipment for the first time so it will naturally take a little longer to process everyone through the lines.
