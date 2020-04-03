Friday, April 3, 2020
SPALDING CO RESIDENTS SIGN-UP FOR CIVIC READY
RESIDENTS URGED TO REGISTER FOR CIVIC READY With the potential for severe weather in the upcoming months combined with this unprecedented public health emergency, the need for information is always of the utmost importance. To help ensure that all Spalding County residents receive lifesaving weather warnings and know exactly what to do in the event of a tornado or other emergency like we are currently experiencing in public health, the Spalding County Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency (Spalding EMA) urges residents to register for the Civic Ready emergency notification system. “Civic Ready can offer weather alerts that can give you the critical seconds you need to take action during severe weather or precautions during the current public health situation, but only if you’re aware of them” says Spalding EMA Director Glenn Polk. “By signing up for Civic Ready, you’ll receive emergency notifications whether you’re at work, home, or out and about, night and day.” To register, visit www.spaldingcounty.com. You may choose what kinds of alerts you want to receive, including tornadoes, floods and winter storms, public emergencies and the method of delivery: Landline, cell phone, text or email. A FEMA survey found that nearly 60 percent of American adults have not practiced what to do in a disaster by participating in a disaster drill or preparedness exercise at work, school, or home in the past year. Further, less than half of these adults have developed an emergency plan and discussed it with their household. With the number and severity of weather-related disasters on the rise, being prepared is the answer and Civic Ready can be a part of being prepared. For more information on weather preparedness and Spalding EMA, visit https://www.spaldingcounty.com/public-safety/fire-department/homeland-securityemergency-management/ or call 770.228.2129
Posted by WTGA AM & FM at 5:56 PM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment