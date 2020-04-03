Friday COVID-19 Report

59% of the cases are in the age group of 18 to 59, 36% are in the 60 and over group.
Fulton county has the highest number of cases at 882, Dougherty county has the highest number of deaths with 30.
Spalding county has reported one death, a 73 year old male with underlying health issues.
County
No. Cases
No. Deaths
Upson
6
0
Pike
3
0
Spalding
23
1
Lamar
6
0
Monroe
6
0
Butts
9
0
Meriwether
10
0
Talbot
2
0
Taylor
2
0
Crawford
0
0
Coweta
53
2
Fayette
58
4
Unknown
507
4
The Georgia Department of Health releases updated information daily at noon and 7 pm.
For the complete report, click HERE
