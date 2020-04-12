Severe Weather Threat Level Increased

Later in the afternoon and evening, another round of severe storms with widespread damaging winds, large hail and tornadoes is expected across Arkansas into western Tennessee and western Kentucky by early tonight.
The severe-weather threat will persist into tonight and early Monday across Georgia and the western Carolinas. The threat level has been raised to 4 of 5 for west central Georgia. Strong tornadoes are possible with these storms.
Review your severe weather safety procedures for the possibility of dangerous weather today. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio, weather.gov, or other media for watches and warnings.
