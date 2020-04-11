Saturday, April 11, 2020

Severe Weather Possible On Sunday

An enhanced risk of severe thunderstorms is expected on Sunday and Sunday night as environmental conditions indicate a possible severe weather outbreak for the central Georgia area.

Damaging wind gusts, large hail, and strong, long-track tornadoes are all possible hazards related to this system.

 In addition, a risk of flash flooding will also be present with two to three inches of rain forecast over North Georgia over a thirty-six hour period with locally higher amounts likely in
areas where strong thunderstorms persist for prolonged period of time.
Posted by Danny Bishop at 7:06 PM
Location: Thomaston, GA 30286, USA

