Severe Weather Possible On Sunday

Damaging wind gusts, large hail, and strong, long-track tornadoes are all possible hazards related to this system.
In addition, a risk of flash flooding will also be present with two to three inches of rain forecast over North Georgia over a thirty-six hour period with locally higher amounts likely in
areas where strong thunderstorms persist for prolonged period of time.
