SCTC DONATES SUPPLIES FOR COVID-19 FIGHT

As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise, there has also been an increased demand for medical supplies and equipment to be used on the front line.
In response, Southern Crescent Technical College (SCTC) has recently gathered its supply of ventilators used in the Respiratory Care program to donate to the Georgia Emergency Management Agency (GEMA).
According to Kimberly Register, Dean for Allied Health Programs at SCTC, the donation of the college’s eight ventilators came about through a coordinated effort between the Technical College System of Georgia and GEMA.
SCTC administrators teamed up with medical, CDL, and forklift instructors and were all ready to help in gathering the ventilators and delivering them to a GEMA location where they will be distributed to hospitals.
“GEMA called early Saturday morning to request our ventilators and our incredible SCTC employees immediately jumped into action," said SCTC President Dr. Alvetta Thomas. "Within a few hours, this coordinated effort resulted in eight ventilators being loaded into our CDL trucks and on their way to save valuable lives in Georgia."
SCTC also pulled nearly 42,000 medical gloves from lab supplies to donate to GEMA.
“This initiative demonstrates the power of people coming together to support one another and to support a great cause,” said Register. “With the collaboration from various departments at the college, we were quickly able to inventory, collect, and contribute all of our available medical supplies and equipment to GEMA. We were glad to be called upon and I am proud to know that Southern Crescent Technical College could make a small but significant contribution to help in this time of need."
"Southern Crescent Technical College has long been an integral part of the healthcare system in our community," Thomas said. "For years, our students have had the opportunity to train alongside some of the best doctors, nurses, and medical professionals around and this partnership has allowed our students to excel in their training and has produced many talented and compassionate health care workers. Our health care partners have supported SCTC with clinical teaching sites and hiring our graduates and we are thrilled to give back to our community partners in such an important way."
