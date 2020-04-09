BACKDOOR CART SERVICE SUSPENDED IN THOMASTON

Effective immediately, due to the recent changes relating to COVID-19 in our state, GFL, under the direction of the City of Thomaston, will suspend backdoor cart service until further notice for all residents in the city of Thomaston, GA.
All city residents will need to put their trash carts at the curb on their normal trash pickup day.
Silvertown and Mill Village residents will need to put their trash carts at the back-alley curb.
Services for disabled residents will resume as normal. If you have any questions, please call the City of Thomaston offices at (706) 647-6633 or (706) 647-4242 or contact the GFL at (706) 647-8490.
This action is to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in our area by eliminating cart swapping at houses, contact with residents at their homes, and timely trash pickup in the City of Thomaston.
Thank you in advance for helping the City of Thomaston and GFL to keep our residents safe and prevent further spread of this virus.
